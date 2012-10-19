Good day for Indians at Jakarta Ladies Open

Jakarta: Smriti Mehra of India and Malaysian amateur Kelly Tan have positioned themselves to take the lead in their unfinished Round 2 of the Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open at the Palm Hill Golf Club.



Both the players playing in the same group are 3-under total after 32 holes. Play was suspended when the skies opened up at 1.37pm. There was no improvement in the weather conditions and that forced tournament director Huw Jones later to announce that play will resume at 7am tomorrow with the final round play scheduled for not later than 8.30am.



Twenty-seven players have yet to complete their rounds today.



The third player in the same group with Tan and Mehra, Thailand's Kongkapan,Patcharachuta was at 2-under after 32 holes.



Mehra said she was not disturbed by having to complete her second round tomorrow morning. "Maybe I have to wake up earlier than normal 4-30am perhaps. No worries this has happened many times in my golfing career," she said.



The other Indians in the tournament Vani Kapoor, Neha Tripathi and Saanya Sharma are currently placed at tied 11th, 21st and 47th respectively.