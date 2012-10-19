Green Gang, The Avengers qualify for Cavalry round

Kolkata: Leaders of two days of Kolkata CItadels proved their worth as they qualified for the Cavalry round of Touche Golf League. The Green Gang of citadel 1 and The Avengers gang of Citadel 2 fought hard on the final day of Touche Golf League, infantry round at Royal Calcutta Golf Club to get into the cavalry round. The Green Gang’s team total of two days was 1058 while The Avengers team totaled an overall score of 1055 to qualify for the semi-finals which would be played in Bangalore next month.



The Green Gang’s Atul Almal and Raghav Khaitan both shot the best score amongst eight of the team members at 84 while the second best card was that of 86 shot by Sri Aakash Tantia. On the other hand, Jayanta Gohain of The Avengers hit a fabulous 75 as the gang’s best score while an Asian Games gold medalist 1982 Lakshman Singh who shot 75 yesterday, returned with a scorecard of 83.



The Gangs who missed the cut were Kolkata Ballbusters, Royal Knights, Birdie Warriors, All Stars, Royal Warriors and The Holey Ones.

By Indian Sports News Network