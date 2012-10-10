Women's golf: Smriti to start as favorite in 8th leg

Gurgaon: Smriti Mehra who faltered in the final round of the seventh leg will once again start as the favourite for the eighth leg of the Hero-WGAI Women’s Pro Tour which begins at the par-72 Classic Golf Resort on Wednesday.



Smriti, leader on the Order of Merit by a big margin over Nalini Singh Siwach, has so far won three of the seven legs, while the only other multiple winner has been rookie Vani Kapoor, the winner last week.



Smriti holds a lead of over Rs. 69,000 over Nalini on the Money List with Vani third. Smriti has son far accumulated Rs. 7,67,750, while Nalini has Rs. 6,98,000. Vani is just behind with Rs. 6,72,250.



This season the competition has been rather keen with Smriti being kept on her toes by the younger lot. Vani Kapoor, who joined the pro ranks at the start of this season, has been very aggressive and her two wins is a testimony to the talent she has. “I want to go further and try myself out on Asian and European Tours,” says Vani.



Nalini Singh Siwach, is also keen on trying herself for the European Q-School later this year. “I just need to be a bit more consistent,” says Nalini, who has won once this season, but been in top-3 many times.



In the first round Smriti goes out with Meghna Bal and Shraddhanjali Singh, while Nalini plays with Ankita Tiwana in a two-ball. Vani is paired with Seema Sobti and Priya Puri.

By Indian Sports News Network