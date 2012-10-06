Aditi shares lead at Usha Eastern India Ladies golf

Jamshedpur: Shrugging aside the jetlag and tiredness of having just traveled from Turkey, where she played in the World Amateur Team Championships, Aditi Ashok turned in a brilliant even par 71 that carried her to the top of the leaderboard at the end of the second round of the Usha Eastern India Ladies Golf Championships on Saturday. She shares the lead with overnight leader, Amandeep Drall (74) at 148.



The stage is set for a very close and tight finish at the Golmuri Golf Club, as the lead is share and close behind them are Millie Saroha (75, 75) in third place, just two shots adrift. Another one shot behind is Raksha Phadke (75, 76), also a member of the National Squad like the top three.



The 14-year-old Aditi, who also leads the Ladies Order of Merit, but is still eligible for Category B, was actually two-under for the day when she came to the 18th tee. She had earlier bogeyed the par-5 seventh, but picked up birdies on the par-3 10th and par-3 16th. Then she again bogeyed the par-5 18th, the distance clearly not being to her liking.



Meanwhile, overnight leader, Amandeep Drall added a second straight 74 and she had one birdie on the par-4 sixth. She was done in by a double bogey on par-5 seventh.



Gurbani Singh (76, 77) was fifth at 153, while Nanaki Chadha (73) made up for her lacklustre first day round of 82 with a good round of two-over to move to sixth place at 155.



This season, Gurbani has won the Usha Southern India Ladies title, while Millie Saroha won the Usha Northern India Ladies title and Aditi is the reigning All India Ladies Amateur champion, so the competition will be really keen in the final stages of the tournament.



Millie Saroha leads Category A with a total of 150 and Raksha Phadke is right behind her at 151, but in Category, as also combined A-B, Aditi Ashok moved into the lead position at 148.



In Category C, Riya Ahuja maintained the lead with rounds of 83 and 85 and she was followed by Arshia Mahant (89, 88).



The lead was unchanged even in Category D, where Tanishka Kumar (84, 91) led second-placed Vasundhara Tihara (89, 91) by seven shots.



By Indian Sports News Network