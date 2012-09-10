Audi Quattro Cup: Sikka and Sharma win Delhi leg

Greater Noida: The duo of Harinder Sikka and Gyanendra Sharma won the Delhi West leg of the Audi quattro Cup 2012 presented by Audi Finance to qualify for the National final. In the qualifying round held at the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort, Harinder Gyanendra combined to score 37 stableford points to pip the pair of Kanwaljeet Singh and Puneet Kashyap by a solitary point.







The winning team and the runner-up team thus earned a ticket to Dubai, the venue for the National final. Apart from Audi Finance, Millionnaire Asia is the Official magazine partner. The team of Chetan Oberoi and Amit Mishra ended up third with 35 points.Hosted by Audi Delhi West, the one-day event saw the who is who of Delhi-NCR trying to earn the coveted place in the final.



In the various skills competition held alongside the main event, Anju Khosla, the lone lady participant won the “Straightest Drive” prize on Hole No.11 and emerged as the proud winner of the Audi Experience where she gets to use a chauffeur-driven Audi Q5 on the weekend. Joseph Koshy won the ‘Closest to the Pin” award on Hole No.16 while Harinder Sikka emerged as the winner in the “Longest Drive” contest on Hole No.6. All the winners received a Realtionship Voucher worth Rs 1 lakh which could be redeemed while buying an Audi car.



The Audi Quattro Cup tournament series, established in 1991, has become one of the most celebrated amateur golf tournaments in the world bringing together over 85000 golfers from 54 countries. The Indian circuit of Audi quattro Cup will visit 13 other cities making it a 14-leg series and would touch almost 1600 golfers in all.

