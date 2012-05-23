Abhishek, Piyush share lead in Karnataka Juniors

Bengaluru: Abhishek Kuhar shot a stunning round of six-under 64 and moved into the top spot at the end of the second round of the Usha IGU Karnataka Junior golf championships at the Clover Greens on Wednesday. Sharing the lead with him was Category B’s top golfer Prakhar Asawa (66-68). They are at six-under 134.



Two golfers from Category B are joint second overall. They are Piyush Sangwan and Mohan Sardar.



Kushal Singh, who was the first round leader, slipped to the second spot after a round of 71 on second day. While Kuhar is at 134 for two day, Kushal is two shot behind.





Also shooting a round of 64 on yet another day of exceptionally good scoring, Shubhankar Sharma made a big move up to third spot at three-under 137. Shubhankar had a 73 on first day.



Keeping pace with Category A golfers was Prakhar Asawa (66-68) and moved into joint lead overall at 134. Piyush Sangwan (65) moved into second place overall with a total of 135 and he shared that spot with Mohan Sardar (69-66). Viraj Madappa (69-67) is lying fourth among Category B golfers and is overall fifth.



Kuhar had a sensational start with three birdies in a row and then added a fourth on fifth hole. He was bogey free and four under for front nine. He had four more birdies on back nine but also dropped shots on 14th and 16th to finish at 64.



Shubhankar was flawless in his 64 which included an eagle two on par-4 10thhole. He had four other birdies.



The course played easy for the second day running and overall 15 golfers are under par for two days. The weather was once again very good with very light wind. The 6,000-yard Clover Greens, one of the best courses in Southern India, has three par-5s, five par three holes and ten par-4s holes for a total of par 70.

