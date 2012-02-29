Chikkrangappa leading by one shot at Samarvir Sahi golf

Chandigarh: S Chikkrangappa maintained his overnight lead at the end of the second round of the Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championships on the Indian Golf Union circuit despite a second day’s card of one-over 73. The margin of his lead however, got down from three shots to one shot at the end of the day. Khalin Joshi, also from Bengaluru, brought home the day’s best card of 69. Chikka, a two-time All India Amateur winner, leads the field with a total of 141 and Joshi is at 142.





Also moving up the leaderboard and getting into contention in the season’s first event was Delhi lad Honey Baisoya, who shot 70 and is now third at 143.

Ashbeer Saini (74), Arshad Ali (72) and Manpreet Mann (71) were tied for fourth at 147.





Also making amends for his first round 78 was Gagan Verma, all India finalist this year, with a round of 70 that brought him to 148 and tied seventh and Manav Das, Bangladesh Open winner, was tied 10th at 149 with Trishul Chinappa (74) and Jasjeet Singh (78). Jasjeet was lying second after first round.





Chikka looked like extending his lead as he opened with a birdie on first, but bogeys on third, fourth and seventh meant he was two-over at the turn. He had one birdie and one bogey on the back nine for a 73.





Joshi had a double bogey on par-3 third and a birdie on seventh as he went out in one-over. But he was in great form on back nine where he had three birdies between 13th and 16th to finish at 70.





The event started with a strong field of 81 golfers and the halfway cut came at 159 with 43 golfers making it to the final two rounds in first event of the IGU season after the North Zone qualifier last week.







