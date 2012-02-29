Nalini moves one point clear of Sharmila

Noida: Nalini Singh Siwach shot a second successive card of 70 to move one shot ahead of Sharmila Nicollet at the end of the second round of the 12th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Nalini, is currently second on Order of Merit, is now at four-under 140. Sharmila shot 71 and is second at three-under 141. Smriti Mehra, who shot 71 on first day carded 73 and is third at 144.



Japan’s Mika Ikemura (74) finished with two birdies and is now three-over 147 in fourth place. Shraddhanjali Singh (76) is at nine-over 153 in fifth place just ahead of Neha Tripathi (78).





Nalini, five birdies, two on front nine and three on back nine against three bogeys on seventh, eighth and 17th. She has three titles so far this season and is looking for her fourth one.





Sharmila struggled for the first 12 holes with two bogeys but then had birdies on 13th, 14th and 16th and rest were pars for a day’s score of 71.





Smriti started the day well with two birdies but then had just one more on 11th. She also had four bogeys and ended with a round of 73.

The Jaypee Greens comes back to the schedule after the Tour skipped an event in Jaipur. The next event will be the BT Pro-AM of Champions.

