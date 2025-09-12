CISCE triumph over Bihar to win 64th Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys (U-15) title

New Delhi: In a thrilling conclusion to the Sub Junior Boys category of the 64th edition of Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, here on Thursday, Minerva Public School, Mohali, (CISCE) emerged victorious by a 6-0 over Vidyachal International School, Muzaffarpur, (Bihar), to claim the prestigious title. The final match, held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd. The goals for CISCE were scored by Mahesh (4’, 50+1’), Letgouhao Kipgen (19’, 35’), Bickson (37’) and Rimoson (42’), while Bihar remained goalless.

The final was graced by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh AVSM VM, AOC-in-C, Training Command, who was the Chief Guest. Mr. PR Sreejesh, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee, Arjuna Awardee and Former International Hockey Player as Goalkeeper was the Guest of Honour for the occasion.

The day’s events commenced with a grand performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), which was followed by a vibrant cultural performance by students from the Air Force School Yelahanka.

The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner up received Rs. 2,00,000.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

Best Player (Rs.40,000): Letgouhao Kipgen, CISCE

Best Coach (Rs.25,000): Karan Kumar, Bihar

Best Goalkeeper (Rs.25,000): Gurtejveer, CISCE

Fair Play Award (Rs. 50,000): Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Best School (Rs.40,000): Vidyachal International School, Muzaffarpur, (Bihar)

With the conclusion of the Sub Junior Boys (U-15) final, the 64th Subroto Cup action will now shift to New Delhi again for the Junior Boys (U-17) tournament, scheduled from 16 September to 25 September 2025. In Delhi, the matches will be played at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground Race Course, Pinto Park Football Ground and Subroto Park Football Ground.