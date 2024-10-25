ISL 2024-25: Jordan Gil, Chima strike to hand Chennaiyin FC first point at home with 2-2 draw against FC Goa

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC fought from a goal down to hold FC Goa to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai today.

The Marina Machans showed immense resolve to claw back the deficit and earned their first home point of the ongoing season in the process. Wilmar Jordan Gil gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 11th minute with his third goal of the season. Just before halftime, however, Udanta Singh (45’) restored parity with a looping header. Armando Sadiku (51’) put Goa ahead after the break before Daniel Chima Chukwu equalised in the 79th minute.

During the interval, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani presented a commemorative ‘Owen 2026’ jersey, announcing a contract extension for head coach Owen Coyle until 2026.

Injuries and suspension forcing his hand, Coyle made two changes to the eleven that started the win against NorthEast United FC, with Bikash Yumnam and Mandar Rao Dessai coming in for Laldinliana Renthlei and Ankit Mukherjee, respectively.

The new combinations took little time to click, as the home side began turning the screw on their opponents straight from the kick-off. After a period of sustained pressure, during which Connor Shields rattled the crossbar, Chennaiyin took the lead through Jordan Gil, who was placed primely when a shot from Lukas Brambilla ricocheted off a defender, hit him, and crept into the net.

The teams went into the break level after Udanta’s header from a corner found the top corner of the net. Shortly after the restart, Sadiku gave the visitors the lead from the spot. Eager to turn things around, Coyle looked to his bench and made a host of changes around the hour mark, with Vincy Barretto, Gurkirat Singh, Elsinho, and Chima all joining the action.

As time ticked away, the Marina Machans pressed hard and were rewarded with the equalising goal through Chima, who rose highest to powerfully head a Shields cross in from a set-piece. Chima came agonisingly close to winning the match for the Marina Machans late in stoppage time, only to see his effort saved acrobatically by Laxmikant Kattimani.

Unbeaten on the road so far this season, Chennaiyin will take on Punjab FC next in another away tie, scheduled to be played in New Delhi on October 31.