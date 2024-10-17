Blues lock horns with Punjab FC as Indian Super League resumes

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza said that form guides would count for little as his side return to Indian Super League action against Punjab FC, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Friday. The Blues, who lead the way with 10 points from four games, take on the Shers, who are hot on their heels with nine points from three encounters so far.



“It’s true that we have the best defensive record in the League and that we are on top of the table, but I’m not sure if we can say we are in-form because there has been a long break between the last game and this. What I can say for sure is that this will be a tough match between two teams who want the three points,” said Zaragoza, speaking to the Press on the eve of the fixture.



Bengaluru have a perfect record at the Kanteerava this season, having won all three fixtures so far; against East Bengal FC (1-0), Hyderabad FC (3-0) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (3-0). Friday’s visitors, meanwhile, have won each of their three fixtures against Kerala Blasters (2-1), Odisha FC (2-1) and Hyderabad FC (2-0). Bengaluru FC, who are ahead of Punjab by a point courtesy a goalless draw in Mumbai, are the only side in the League yet to concede a goal.



“We have trained really well and need to ensure that we keep that winning momentum at the Kanteerava going into this game. This stadium and the atmosphere has been a big positive for us, but in football, anything can happen. I’m looking forward to seeing our supporters turn up in numbers,” Zaragoza added.



Punjab FC welcomed Slovenian Luka Majcen to training following a spell out with injury, but it remains to be seen if the striker will make Panagiotis Dilmperis’ squad for Friday’s fixture. Croatian Filip Mrzljak has been their standout performer, with the 31-year-old scoring twice in their three games, including the winner against Kerala Blasters.



The Blues also announced that they will swap their home shirt for Friday’s fixture, turning up in their newly-launched pink Third Kit in a bid to raise awareness for Women’s Safety. Several measures are being put in place at the stadium, including the implementation of a Women’s Only Security Help Desk at the Fanzone, as part of their ‘Louder Than Ever’ campaign.



“I am proud to be the Head Coach of a club that speaks up against injustice. Football aside, it's really important for all of us to be aware of what is happening in the world. Women and girls should not have any reason to feel unsafe and I’m happy to see us take up the initiative to stand up and raise our voice,” Zaragoza said, speaking of the campaign.



Kick-off between the Blues and Punjab FC is scheduled for 7.30 pm and will be telecast live on JioCinema and Sports18.