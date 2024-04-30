Captain Ryan Edwards extends stay at Chennaiyin FC until 2025

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC are delighted to announce that Ryan Edwards has extended his contract in a new deal that will keep the skipper at the club till 2025.

The Liverpool-born defender becomes only the second foreigner to be retained by the club in 4 years after Rafael Crivellaro. Edwards was named club captain for the 2023/24 season and made 25 appearances in all competitions including two goals and an assist.

He quickly became adored amongst the Chennaiyin faithful for his leadership, passion, resilience and impact on the younger Indian players who play alongside him. The Englishman has also been praised for his willingness to put his body on the line and his towering presence in the opposition box.

“Ryan’s extension is already one of the biggest signings for the upcoming season. It was important that we kept someone who knows what we're doing at this club and where we want to take it. What often goes unnoticed as well is that he's loved by everyone at the club and the boys look to him as the leadership figure in the dressing room. I truly believe he can grow as a captain and a player at Chennaiyin,” head coach Owen Coyle commented on the extension.

Edwards previously turned out for Scottish side Dundee United where he made 112 appearances and scored eight goals over three seasons in all competitions; including 92 appearances in the Scottish first division.

On committing to the club for another year, Ryan Edwards said, “I’m looking forward to another season in ISL and after a good first step in qualifying for the playoffs, hopefully this time I can help lead the team towards winning some silverware.”

Halfway through the 2021/22 season, Edwards was handed the captain’s armband as he led the team to a fourth place finish in the Premiership, helping his side qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League Qualification rounds. He went on to lead the side 53 times across all competitions. He also displayed leadership qualities at an early age, as he captained the Blackburn FC side that reached the final of the 2011/12 FA Youth Cup.