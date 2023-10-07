ISL 2023-24: Crivellaro hits stunner but Chennaiyin lose 1-3 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Chennai: Fan-favourite Rafael Crivellaro produced a magical goal but Chennaiyin FC lost 1-3 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their 2023-24 Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder, who came in the second half as a substitute, struck a sensational goal from a freekick to find the top left corner in the 54th minute as the fans at the Marina Arena erupted in joy.

However, that remained the only goal of the match for the hosts as Dimitrios Petratos (22nd minute), Jason Cummings (45+3) and Manvir Singh (56th) scored a goal each to ensure a victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

An entertaining match that saw both the sides going all out and creating close chances right from the beginning. Playing in front of the home supporters for the first time this season, Chennaiyin came close to scoring in the fifth minute when Rahim Ali set up Ninthoinganba Meetei with a through ball but his shot went high over the bar. And then, seven minutes later, Connor Shields missed the target.

But it was Petratos who scored the opening goal of the match for Mohun Bagan Super Giant with a header. After that, the visitors tried hard to dominate the proceedings but Chennaiyin did well in the defence with Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam and goalkeeper Samik Mitra exhibiting good displays. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, however, managed to double their lead as Cummings found the back of the net just before the half time.

Manvir Singh scored their third goal to extend the lead further.

Chennaiyin will now travel to Hyderabad for their fourth match of the season against Hyderabad FC on October 23.