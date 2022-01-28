AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ set for more gripping action

Mumbai: The road to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ Final on February 6 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ qualification is now clearer as the final eight teams have been decided after the thrilling Group Stage matches.

Eight-time champions China PR, title holders Japan, Australia, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ 2010 winners, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand have all advanced to the Quarter-finals that promises more anticipated contests on January 30.

Adding excitement to the showpiece, the leading five teams at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ will qualify to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ while two teams will secure their places in the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

As Australia have already qualified as co-host in the global showpiece, the fixtures and sequence of the Playoff matches will depend on the progress of the Matildas.

Should Australia qualify to the Semi-finals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™, the four losing teams from the Quarter-finals will compete in a Playoff match on February 2 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, with the two winners gaining direct slots to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ while the two losing teams advance to the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

However, if Australia’s campaign ends in the final eight, the three other losing teams in the Quarter-finals will play in the Playoff matches in a single one-round robin format, with the winner advancing to the global showpiece and the remaining two teams securing berths for the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.