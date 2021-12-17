Indian Super League: Bengaluru, Bagan play out six-goal thriller in Bambolim

Bambolim, Goa: Bengaluru FC came from behind on two occasions to rescue a point against ATK Mohun Bagan in a 3-3 draw at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Thursday. Subhasish Bose’s opener gave the Mariners an early lead before the Blues pulled back to take the lead through strikes from Cleiton Silva and Danish Farooq. The visitors drew level through Hugo Boumous before taking the lead again through Roy Krishna in the second period. Congolese striker Prince Ibara nodded home a late equaliser to help Pezzaiuoli’s men add a point to the board.

Earlier, Bengaluru started with skipper Sunil Chhetri on the bench, as Silva and Ibara started in attack. Also pushing forward to take his place in the attacking department was Ashique Kuruniyan, as Ajith Kumar and Naorem Roshan Singh began in full-back places.

The Blues began well, controlling play and creating chances aplenty through Ibara, Silva and Kuruniyan but were pegged back against the run of play when Hugo Boumous’ corner was nodded home by former Bengaluru man Subhasish Bose from a tight angle.

Only five minutes later, Pezzaiuoli’s men won a spot kick when Liston Colaco was adjudged to have brought Silva down in the box. The Brazilian stepped up and sent Amrinder Singh the wrong way to give Bengaluru the lead. Bengaluru had the lead on the 26 minute mark when Silva turned provider, swinging in a corner that Danish Farooq glanced home with an audacious header.

The Mariners pulled themselves level seven minutes from the break when Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko picked Farooq’s pocket and sent Roy Krishna free. With the Blues’ backline backing off, Krishna’s pass found Boumous through on goal and the midfielder slotted past Gurpreet to restore parity as the sides made their way down the tunnel.

Bengaluru were pegged back just shy of the hour mark when referee Crystal John pointed to the spot following Ibara’s challenge on Subhasish in the box. Krishna stepped up and sent Gurpreet the wrong way to make it 3-2. Bengaluru pushed forward once again in search of an equaliser and found it through Ibara, who nodded home a corner from Roshan to pull level.

Pezzaiuoli’s men made several forays into the attacking third and introduced Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri in the closing stages, but failed to put the finishing touch as it ended all square.

The Blues next face Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on 20 December.