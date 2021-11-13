Blues go down to Mohammeden SC in Futsal Championship

New Delhi: Bengaluru FC’s spirited run in the Hero Futsal Club Championship came to an end at the hands of Mohammedan SC, as Govardhan Gowda’s Blues went down 2-0 to the Kolkata side at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, in Delhi, on Friday. Second half strikes from Jayesh Sutar and Sandesh Malpote won the tie for the Black Panthers, who made their way to the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

A game that started with both sides cautious in their approach saw Mohammedan make the early moves, as the Blues were pegged back. Bengaluru, however, pushed forward and grew into the game and had chances through Bekey Oram, Shighil NS and Robin Yadav, which were saved by a stubborn Mihir Sawant in the Mohammedan goal.

Into the second period, Bengaluru were handed an advantage as Sachin was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting. However, the Blues failed to make the most of it as Mohammedan defended deep. Against the run of play, Jayesh gave the hosts the lead as his rasping strike managed to squeeze its way past Manik Baliyan.

Bengaluru had a chance to level the scores when Manish Chaudhary was brought down in the box, but Robin Yadav’s effort from the spot was straight at Sawant, who managed to make the save. Soon after, the Panthers doubled their lead through Sandesh, who volleyed home from outside the area to make it 2-0, a lead they would protect until the final whistle.