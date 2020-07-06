Reliance Foundation Young Champs gets two-star academy status from AFC

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy which is based out of Navi Mumbai was conferred the prestigious two-star academy status by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The recognition comes on the back of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Accreditation process granting them a 5-star rating – the first Indian youth academy to receive this honour – back in June 2019.

The AFC honour was confirmed by general secretary Dato Windsor John in a communication to the AIFF)on Friday (July 3).

“To be granted Two-Star Academy status is indeed a proud moment for all of us at RFYC,” said Mrs. Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson.

“Our goal is to unlock the huge potential of Indian football. I firmly believe in order to accomplish that, we need to create a world class eco-system that helps funnel the young talent pool that exists across the country. This recognition by AFC will only strengthen our resolve to continue to strive towards excellence and ensure RFYC plays its part in putting Indian football on the global map. I thank AFC and AIFF for the honour,” she added.

The only other Indian academy that got the two-star rating is Bengaluru FC’s Youth Development programme.

Since the inception of its journey in May 2015, RFYC has made rapid strides towards achieving its vision of creating not only the nation’s next generation of football stars but also future role models and leaders. Over the last five years, RFYC has emerged as not only the most well-equipped residential academy in the country but also as a nursery for budding talents scouted from across India.

Assessments are made on the basis of the academy’s ability to provide leadership, planning, organisation, staffing, recruitment, finance, facilities, coaching, player health, coaching and fitness among other requirements.

The rapid strides of the Academy were visible at the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup earlier this year when the RFYC U-15 side defeated Manchester United U-14 1-0 to clinch third place, after having beaten Southampton U-14 3-0 earlier in the tournament.

In another notable development, the AIFF’s application for full membership of the AFC Elite Youth Scheme has also been approved.

RFYC, in conjunction with the JSW Bengaluru FC Academy proudly assisted AIFF in its successful application.

"I would also like to congratulate Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy for receiving a two-star status,” said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.

“Their academies are truly remarkable and have been promising ones to deliver future stars of the sport,” he added.