India To Host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Finals

AIFF Media Team

NEW DELHI: The Asian Football Confederation has granted All India Football Federation the rights to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 finals. The decision was taken at the AFC Women’s Football Committee.

The venues for the tournament haven’t been finalised as yet and would be decided in due course of time.

In a letter to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Dato Windsor John, General Secretary, AFC wrote: “The Committee awarded the hosting rights of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Finals to the All India Football Federation.”

Praful Patel, President All India Football Federation in his message said: “I need to thank the Asian Football Confederation for finding us suitable to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022. The tournament will galvanise the aspiring women players and bring in a holistic social revolution as far as women’s football in the country is concerned.”

The tournament comes as the latest feather to AIFF’s cap under Patel’s tenure as AIFF President. While India are slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 from February 17-March 7, 2021, the AIFF had earlier successfully organised the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in 2017. Furthermore, India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championship India 2016 in 2016.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation mentioned: “The tournament will play a huge role in further popularising women’s football in India. The Women’s Asian Cup 2022 comes on the back of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020, and will help us sustain, and build on the momentum gained.”

“Development of women’s football remains one of our foremost priorities. I need to thank the AFC for granting us the rights and urge all stakeholders to work together for the successful organisation of the mega event.” Das added.