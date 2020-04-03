AIFF donates Rs. 25 lakhs to PM CARES Fund

NEW DELHI: In wake of the crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic, All India Football Federation has pledged to contribute Rs. 25 lakhs to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund.

All India Football Federation President Mr. Praful Patel said: “The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. We need to stand together and help each other hoping to overcome the crisis.”

The AIFF has also directed all employees to work from home from March 14 itself, and all footballing activities under AIFF aegis have also been suspended till further notice.

Meanwhile, several members of the Indian Football Team have also been contributing to the social cause in their own personal capacities.

TTFI contributes to PM's Relief Fund

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) pledged its full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal at a time when the country is faced with battling the dreaded COVID-19. The Federation, as a part of its social responsibility, decided to contribute in its own small way a sum of Rs. 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

A cheque for the amount was sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which had requested all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to make contributions to the Fund.

Over and above, Mr Dushyant Chautala, president of TTFI, has also committed to a substantial sum which will be sent by TTFI to the PM’s Relief Fund in due course of time.