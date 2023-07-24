Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10’s Player Development Programme Should Benefit Zimbabwean Cricket

Harare: The Durban Qalandars have been one of the finest performing teams in the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 in Harare. The tournament has been a historic addition to the calendar for Zimbabwean cricket, and the national team captain Craig Ervine is all praise for what truly a historic competition has been.

The Durban Qalandars have won their first two games of the tournament in grand style, and are looking good, and the skipper is happy with the position his side is in.

“It is always nice to start a tournament like this, with two wins in a row, and we're just trying to build some momentum from the early stages,” Ervine said.

When asked about the difference in approach while working and leading a team like the Durban Qalandars in comparison to the national team, Ervine explained that his current situation is a very nice place to be in.

“It's quite a different dynamic as compared to running the national side. There is so much experience in the change room, you don't really need to need to say too much. I think everybody has played a lot of T10 cricket around the world, so it's quite a nice position to be in and it has been enjoyable,” the skipper said.

The Zimbabwean skipper has been one of the most important fixtures in the national system and believes that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a window of opportunity for the younger players from his country, and hopes that they make every day count over the next week or so.

“I think it's huge to just hear how people talk about the game and all the different plans and what they're thinking. I think it's important for the younger guys to pick the brains of the international players in their teams. All those guys have got the experience and they should make the most of this opportunity, it doesn't come around very often. So, I think it's certainly something that should be tapped into,” Ervine said during the first weekend of the tournament.

The Durban Qalandars’ skipper also noted that the fast-paced nature of the format ensures that decision-making is quicker and added that seeing the floodlights at the Harare Sports Club was fantastic and momentous for the Zimbabwean cricket family.

“I think talking to other guys, your decisions are made for you and it is not like the ODI or T20, where you have a little bit more time to think and construct an innings. In T10, it's about picking your best options and committing to that.”

Ervine, who hopes that the young Zimbabwean players do well in the tournament, is also understandably keen to see the Durban Qalandars keep up the momentum in the second week of the tournament. And while that is one aspect of the tournament, Ervine is also grateful that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 put in place a Player Development Programme around the country.

“I think that the development program is hugely important for Zimbabwe cricket. I think there is a piece of the structure that is missing without having an actual Academy or high-performance center, and I think that the development program is going to benefit Zimbabwe cricket in the years to come because you do have to branch out and find the talent and pull that talent out of you know the high-density areas.”

“I would have loved for all of this to be happening 7-8 years ago when I was a lot younger but nevertheless, it's something that we really needed and something that is now here and hopefully this can really benefit Zimbabwean cricket going forward,” Ervine signed off.