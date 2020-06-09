India’s deaf cricket team set to participate in DICC ODI World Cup in 2021

New Delhi: India’s deaf cricket team is set to take part in the 2021 DICC ODI World Cup, set to take place in UAE from October 19 to 29 next year.

The Indian team under Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has been invited by Deaf-ICC, South Africa to be a part of the tournament. According to a release, the invitation was received after DICC took cognizance of the team’s stellar performances in the previous T20s and ODIs.

“We are delighted to receive this invitation and witness great enthusiasm amongst our team players for the upcoming tournament. The potential of our team has been proven time and again with their remarkable performances in the previously held tournaments,” IDCA president Sumit Jain said on Tuesday (June 9).

"We are optimistic that Indian deaf cricket like the other differently abled sports are promoted both nationally and globally. These are testing times for all of us and we urge all stakeholders including the govt. bodies, corporate sponsors, and other cricket associations to lend support to our players so that they can participate and bring glory to the nation in the DICC Cricket ODI World Cup – 2021,” Roma Balwani, honorary advisor of the IDCA said.

The India Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is a lone affiliated to Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf-ICC) to operate and control in India. The IDCA regularly organizes annual cricket championships within India and abroad.