Mohammad Siraj leads ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for August

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj headlines the shortlist for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2025, after his explosive spell at The Oval turned the final Test against England on its head and sealed a dramatic six-run win for India.

Siraj’s nine wickets across the match – including three on the decisive final morning – ensured India levelled the five-match series 2-2. His hauls of 4/86 and 5/104 underlined his match-winning influence, earning him a strong claim to the monthly honour.

Joining Siraj in the men’s shortlist are New Zealand’s Matt Henry and West Indies’ Jayden Seales. Henry, adjudged Player of the Series in Zimbabwe, returned match figures of 9/90 and 7/56 across two crushing victories in Bulawayo. Seales, meanwhile, starred in West Indies’ landmark ODI series win over Pakistan – their first since 1991 – claiming 10 wickets, including a career-best 6/18 in the series decider.

On the women’s side, the shortlist features Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali, Ireland’s Orla Prendergast, and Netherlands’ Iris Zwilling. Muneeba smashed a historic unbeaten century – only the second ever by a Pakistan batter in WT20Is – to seal victory against Ireland. Prendergast delivered across formats, compiling 244 runs and seven wickets through August, including a Player of the Series display at home against Pakistan. Zwilling impressed in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, taking 10 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 4.65.

The winners will be decided through a combination of fan votes and ballots from the ICC Voting Academy, which includes former players, journalists, and broadcasters. Fans can cast their votes at icc-cricket.com/awards , contributing 10% of the final tally. Results will be announced in the second week of September across ICC’s digital platforms.

*Voting Academy for the ICC Player of the Month:

Afghanistan: Javed Hamim; Australia: Daniel Cherny and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Mazhar Uddin and Md Ariful Islam Roney; England: Chris Stocks and Lydia Greenway; Ireland: Ger Siggins and Clare Shillington; India: S Gomesh and Shivani Gupta; New Zealand: Craig Cumming; Pakistan: Saleem Khaliq and Sana Mir; South Africa: Zaahier Adams and Ashwell Prince; Sri Lanka: Danushka Aravinda and Farveez Maharoof; West Indies: Daren Ganga and Stacy Ann King; Zimbabwe: Lawrence Trusida; Others: Darren Allan Kyeyune and Kyle Coetzer.