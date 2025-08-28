State Leagues are talent feeders, not competitors: DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

New Delhi: The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley has praised the rise of T20 leagues across the country, stressing that these tournaments are not rivals but valuable platforms that help discover and nurture fresh talent.

He believes such initiatives only add depth to India’s cricketing ecosystem and contribute to the game’s overall growth.

“State leagues are not competitors to each other; they are feeders to their own ecosystems. Each state has its own talent pool and structure. More leagues only mean more opportunities for players, and that’s good for Indian cricket overall.”

Talking about the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the DDCA President highlighted that the competition has grown in scale, organisation, and quality compared to its debut season. He emphasised that the league has not only raised the bar in terms of on-field performances but has also taken significant strides in creating a stronger ecosystem for both men’s and women’s cricket in the capital.

“As an administrator, you always want to raise the bar from the previous season—better organisation, better preparation, better execution. I’m happy to say this year the league is far more structured and professional. Teams are better prepared, team management is sharper, and the overall ecosystem has grown stronger. Records won’t be broken every season—you might not see six sixes in an over every year—but what matters is the consistency and scale of the competition.”

“There is no downside—players are fitter, more committed, and better prepared. They’ve been in game mode for weeks, with fitness camps and matches keeping them at their peak ahead of the domestic season,” he added.

There were two new teams added to the roaster in DPL in this season. The President lauded the new team owners for their professional approach, noting that they have integrated seamlessly into the league’s ecosystem and brought fresh energy to the tournament.

“The new team owners have integrated very well into the ecosystem. They’ve been professional in their approach and the existing teams have been supportive. It’s encouraging to see more players getting opportunities, which strengthens the league,” he further said.

Speaking about the DPL’s live broadcast, he said, “Having the league on Star Sports is a major differentiator. While many tournaments remain limited to digital platforms, television gives us unmatched reach and visibility, adding immense value for both players and fans.”