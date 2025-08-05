All-round brilliance powers Central Delhi Kings past New Delhi Tigers in DPL 2025

New Delhi: The Central Delhi Kings delivered a dominant all-round performance to seal a commanding 9-wicket victory over the New Delhi Tigers in the ongoing second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a modest target of 125, the Kings got off to a blazing start thanks to openers Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon, who stitched together a 57-run stand in just 4.4 overs. Joon was particularly aggressive, thrilling the crowd with his clean hitting as he smashed 45 off 24 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and five sixes, before being dismissed.

After Joon’s departure, Yash Dhull continued to anchor the innings alongside Yugal Saini, guiding the Kings safely to the target. Dhull brought up a composed half-century, finishing unbeaten and showcasing his growing stature as a reliable top-order batter in this season.

Earlier in the day, it was the Central Delhi Kings’ bowling unit that set the tone for the match. Their disciplined effort restricted the New Delhi Tigers to 124/9 in 20 overs. Gavinsh Khurana led the charge with a sharp spell of 3/20, while Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh chipped in with two wickets apiece to stifle the Tigers’ batting momentum.

The victory further cements Central Delhi Kings’ reputation as a formidable force in DPL 2025, with both their batting and bowling departments firing in unison.

Brief Scores: New Delhi Tigers- 124/9; Himmat Singh: 28 (31), Gavinsh Khurana: 3/20, Money Grewal: 2/16

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull: 55* (34), Sidhharth Joon: 45 (24)