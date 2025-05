Delhi Capitals welcome Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement signing

New Delhi: The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season.

Rahman, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62 and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals. Over the course of his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He has also turned out for multiple franchises in the league, forming a reputation of bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, Mustafizur has established himself as one of the leading left-arm pacers in the white-ball cricket. Across all T20 competitions in the domestic circuit and globally, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches.