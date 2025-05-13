Smriti Mandhana rises to second in ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings

India opener Smriti Mandhana’s match-winning century in the Sri Lanka women’s tri-series final sees her move up one slot to second position in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings.

The left-hander’s 116 runs from 101 balls against Sri Lanka in their 23-run victory in the final followed a half-century against South Africa in a group match, helping her move to 727 rating points, just 11 points behind top-ranked Laura Wolvaardt.

Mandhana’s teammate Jemimah Rodrigues has risen five slots to a career-best 15th position after a dazzling 123 against South Africa, while Deepti Sharma’s 93 against South Africa in the same match helped her ascend 13 places to joint-32nd.

Runners-up Sri Lanka also saw players make gains in the batters’ list in the weekly update. Captain Chamari Athapaththu has moved up two places to joint seventh, while Vishmi Gunaratne has climbed eight slots to 63rd. Anushka Sanjeewani has made the biggest leap, by 19 slots to 75th.

South Africa’s batters had good individual performances even though the team’s results did not go as well as they would have hoped.

Vice-captain, Chloe Tryon has moved nine spots to 18th among batters thanks to innings of 67 and 74, just seven points short of her career-best 601 ratings points. She also took a hat-trick in their match against Sri Lanka, rising 14 places to 50th in the bowlers’ list and advanced three slots to 11th in the all-rounders’ list.

Tryon’s teammates, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen and Nadine De Klerk have risen to joint 32nd, 50th and 54th respectively. De Klerk and Dercksen have also advanced in the bowlers’ and all-rounders’ lists. The former has moved up one spot to 24th in the bowling rankings and up four slots to 12th in the all-rounders’ list, while Dercksen has rocketed 19 slots to 44th among all-rounders.

The top 20 of the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings remains unchanged, but India’s Sneh Rana has risen four places to a career-high, joint-34th place, with Sri Lanka’s Sugandika Kumari not far behind after also advancing four slots to 37th.