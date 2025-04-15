Shreyas Iyer and Voll named ICC Players of the Month for March

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today revealed the ICC Men’s and Women’s Players of the Month for March 2025 as Shreyas Iyer of India and Georgia Voll of Australia.

Iyer wins his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month award after leading India’s runscoring charts and starring in the latter stages of their historic ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

Voll meanwhile celebrates her maiden ICC Women’s Player of the Month crown, securing the accolade after explosive batting exploits in Australia’s victorious T20I sweep of New Zealand.

Iyer overcomes New Zealand duo Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to win the men’s award, with Voll seeing off compatriot Annabel Sutherland and the USA’s Chetnaa Prasad in the women’s category.

Both wins extend Player of the Month winning streaks for their respective nations – Iyer makes it successive honours for India following Shubman Gill’s win in February, and Voll becomes the fourth consecutive Australian female to be named the Women’s Player of the Month.

Both players were crowned following a vote conducted among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

With 172 runs coming at an average of 57.33 during the final three games of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Iyer was a leading light for India as they secured a landmark third win in the competition’s history.

As the tournament approached its business end, the top-order batter first struck a match-winning 79 in 98 balls to ensure India came out on top in their final group stage match against New Zealand.

A vital 45 runs in partnership with Virat Kohli then helped India navigate a challenging semi-final against Australia, before he once again laid the foundations for a successful run chase in the breathless final against New Zealand, hitting a controlled 48 in 62 balls which saw them knock off 252 for victory amid joyous scenes under the lights in Dubai.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March, Shreyas Iyer, said: “I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever.

“Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief.

“A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way."

ICC Women’s Player of the Month Voll only made her international debut back in December, yet she has already given a glimpse of her potential on the world stage.

March’s contests against rivals New Zealand witnessed an explosive array of strokes by the 21-year-old and she wasted no time in grabbing the headlines, smashing her maiden T20I half-century in just 30 balls in the opening match in Auckland as Australia capably chased down 138 for victory.

She followed that up with 36 more runs in Mount Maunganui before a Player of the Match-winning performance in Wellington – the opener striking 75 runs in 57 balls to ensure a commanding series sweep over the T20 World Cup champions.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March, Georgia Voll said: “Winning this award is certainly a nice way to cap off what's been an incredible summer for myself and the team.

“To go to New Zealand and claim that T20 series against the World Champions was the perfect way to end the season. It's been a whirlwind first summer in the Australian side and I'm excited for what next season holds.”