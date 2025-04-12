Rajat Patidar embraces calm leadership as RCB gear up for green game against Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tomorrow, April 13, captain Rajat Patidar addressed the media ahead of the fixture, where RCB will don their special green jersey, an annual tradition to raise awareness towards the environment, in line with their status as a carbon-neutral team.

On his approach to captaincy and the fixture against Rajasthan Royals:

"I see myself as captain when I'm on the field, but when I'm batting, I don't feel the pressure of being a captain. I focus on my strengths with the bat and avoid feeling like I have to do something different just because I am leading the team. Even in domestic cricket, I try to stay in the moment and do my best for the team.

We take it one game at a time. If everyone is confident, we look to make the most of it. We'll focus on playing good cricket, not focus on which venue it is. It's a special game for us with our green initiative, and wearing the green jersey makes it even more special and exciting."