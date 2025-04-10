We played really good cricket': KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflects on KKR's narrow defeat to LSG

Kolkata: In a thrilling encounter that saw more than 450 runs scored, the Kolkata Knight Riders fell just short of completing what would have been a spectacular chase against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening. Despite their valiant effort in the pursuit of 239, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane remained positive about his team's performance in the post-match press conference.

"I thought we played really good cricket," Rahane said, reflecting on the narrow 4-run defeat. "It's all about being positive. Chasing 230 and coming that close is never easy. I thought everyone's intent and attitude was really positive when we came in to bat after 20 overs of bowling, and we believed we could chase it down. It was a good wicket to bat on, but these things happen. When you're chasing, you will lose 2-3 wickets in clusters."

The KKR skipper praised his team's approach to the mammoth target, particularly highlighting their aggressive start in the powerplay. "The way we started in the power play, the batting contributions were amazing. So, there were more positives from this game. Yes, we need to learn from every game, whether we win or lose," he noted.

When questioned about the decision not to use certain bowlers in crucial situations, Rahane explained that strategic choices were made based on match-ups and conditions. "Nicholas Pooran was playing well against him and we thought playing the spinner was easy. One boundary was shorter, so that's the reason," he clarified about not completing Sunil Narine's designated 4 overs.

The lopsided dimensions of the ground became a talking point, with Rahane acknowledging that LSG had utilized the boundary sizes effectively. "They used the boundary really well, bowling to the longer boundary. They did that really well. Our bowlers tried as well," he said, adding that it was 'a lovely wicket' where almost 500 runs were scored, making it "hard for the bowlers."

When asked about his personal form and the enthusiastic support from the home crowd, Rahane expressed his satisfaction with his current state of mind. "I'm really enjoying my cricket at the moment, playing for KKR. For me, it's all about staying in the moment, enjoying my cricket, enjoying my batting, and keep contributing for the team."

Despite the defeat, Rahane sees more positives than negatives from the match and remains focused on moving forward. "Whatever happened now, this game is past. It's all about learning and moving forward," he concluded.