Shreyas Iyer,  Rachin Ravindra  among others in ICC nominees for March Player of the Month

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the latest players in contention to win the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards following a blockbuster month of action in March.

Two stars of New Zealand’s busy month feature on the ICC Men’s Player of the Month shortlist alongside a key figure in India’s trophy-winning campaign at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Shreyas Iyer was in formidable form in the latter stages of India’s run to a record-breaking third ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, and seeks to win his first ICC Men’s Player of the Month award since February 2022 as a result. On the opposing side in a memorable final was New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, also nominated after another stellar ICC event where he was crowned the Player of the Tournament. Completing the lineup is his compatriot Jacob Duffy, the pacer earning a place atop the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings following a fruitful series in the victory over Pakistan.

The ICC Women’s Player of the Month shortlist is dominated by some of the most exciting young talent in international cricket, with an Australian batter/all-rounder combination and a prolific wicket-taker from the USA honoured.

The USA earned a spot in the next stage of qualification for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 and one of the architects of their success at the Americas Qualifier, Chetnaa Prasad, aims to become the first American to win the coveted accolade after important wickets in their campaign. Elsewhere in the running for the award are Georgia Voll and Annabel Sutherland, both of whom starring with bat and ball in Australia’s impressive T20I series success in New Zealand last month.

An independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans are now able to vote for their favourite performers at icc-cricket.com/awards.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for March:

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

With a spot at the summit of the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings to his name, Duffy was rewarded for a brilliant March which saw him take 13 wickets at an impressive average of just 8.38 in the five-match T20I series against Pakistan. Among a string of consistent returns, his standout performances came with four-wicket hauls in Christchurch (four for 14) and Mount Maunganui (four for 20), and sees him land his maiden nomination for the Player of the Month crown.

Shreyas Iyer (IND)

Notching 172 runs at an average of 57.33 in the final three matches of the competition, Shreyas was a shining light for India at the business end of their Champions Trophy-winning campaign. A match-winning 79 in the final group stage match against New Zealand preceded vital scores of 45 and 48 in the semi-final and final, providing sufficient support for India to successfully chase down challenging totals under the lights in Dubai and lift their third Champions Trophy.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

The Blackcaps talismanic batter seeks to win his second Player of the Month award after inspiring the Champions Trophy finalists with stirring performances with bat and ball during March’s contests. With 151 runs and three wickets to his name only telling part of the story, the Player of the Tournament registered a memorable 108 in the semi-final win over South Africa in Lahore before his economical bowling and dazzling fielding in the blockbuster finale in Dubai almost turned the tables in New Zealand’s favour.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees for March:

Chetnaa Prasad (USA)

The 19-year-old was a driving force as the USA stormed to Americas Qualifier success in March, first by taking four wickets against Brazil and more importantly, recording her best international figures of four for 5 and winning the Player of the Match prize as they overcame Canada in the winner-takes-all matchup on the final day in Buenos Aires.

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

The two-time ICC Women’s Player of the Month has enjoyed an extended period of excellence in recent times, and while her previous wins came thanks to her batting brilliance, in March it was her bowling prowess that stole the headlines. Climbing to a career best rating of 736 in the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings in the process, the 23-year-old lit up the series against New Zealand with four wickets for 8 runs in the second match and four for 35 in the third and final encounter to secure the series sweep over their rivals.

Georgia Voll (AUS)

Having made her international debut less than six months ago, Voll is already making a name for herself, and in March the 21-year-old struck two brisk half-centuries in Australia’s 3-0 T20I series win over New Zealand. Chasing down 138 for victory in double quick time in the Auckland opener, Voll smashed her maiden fifty in T20Is in just 30 balls at the top of the order. 36 More runs followed in Mount Maunganui before she hit 75 in 57 balls in the third and final match, helping Australia seal the whitewash with an eight-run win in Wellington.

The ICC Player of the Month Voting Process:

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second week of the month on ICC’s digital channels.

Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month:

Afghanistan: Javed Hamim; Australia: Daniel Cherny and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Mazhar Uddin and Md Ariful Islam Roney; England: Chris Stocks and Lydia Greenway; Ireland: Ger Siggins and Clare Shillington; India: S Gomesh and Shivani Gupta; New Zealand: Craig Cumming; Pakistan: Sawera Pasha and Sana Mir; South Africa: Zaahier Adams and Ashwell Prince; Sri Lanka: Azzam Ameen and Farveez Maharoof; West Indies: Daren Ganga and Stacy Ann King; Zimbabwe: Lawrence Trusida; Others: Darren Allan Kyeyune and Kyle Coetzer.