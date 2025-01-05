Australia secure World Test Championship Final 2025 qualification with series win over India

Sydney: Australia claimed a decisive victory over India in the fifth Test in Sydney on Sunday to seal a 3-1 Border-Gavaskar series triumph and earn themselves a spot alongside South Africa at the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s in June.

The hosts, inspired by captain Pat Cummins and a spell of six for 45 by pacer Scott Boland, ended India’s batting resistance early on day three. With 162 needed for victory, a bright start by openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja laid the foundations for the chase, and despite the best efforts of Prasidh Krishna’s three for 65, Australia edged over the line by six wickets thanks to a rallying partnership between debutant Beau Webster (39 not out) and Travis Head (34 not out).

The win sees Australia consolidate second position in the ICC WTC standings with 63.73 percentage points, and barring any significant points deductions in remaining Tests, they move beyond reach of India (50.00) and Sri Lanka (45.45), who had hoped to secure a spot at the showpiece event by breaking into the top two.

Cummins’ men now join South Africa at the Ultimate Test in June, following the Proteas’ successful qualification in last week’s dramatic victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Centurion.

The matchup promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with Australia aiming to defend their 2023 crown and South Africa hoping to win their first ICC silverware in over a quarter of a century.

The ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground from 11-15 June, in a week-long celebration of the longest format, with the top two Test sides facing off following two years of intense competition.

Reflecting on the significance of their qualification for the World Test Championship Final, Australia captain, Pat Cummins said: “To hold the (Border-Gavaskar) Trophy is an amazing feeling, and the extra layer is now securing a spot in the World Test Championship Final, which was always a huge goal for us in this cycle.

"We talk about the World Test Championship a lot. It's a trophy we're really proud to hold so we want to go back and defend it.

"I think it's a great tournament in that you've got to play well consistently and across all different conditions against different teams. We can't wait to get over there."

Remaining fixtures in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25:

17 January – Pakistan v West Indies, Multan

25 January – Pakistan v West indies, Multan

29 January – Sri Lanka v Australia, Galle

6 February – Sri Lanka v Australia, Galle