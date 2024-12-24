Indian stars shine in latest ICC Women’s ODI and T20I Player Rankings

New Delhi: India's cricketers have made notable strides in the latest ICC Women’s ODI and T20I Player Rankings, with significant gains across various categories.

In the ODI rankings, India’s new-ball bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has broken into the top 20 for the first time, courtesy of her match-winning five-for-29 in the first ODI against the West Indies in Vadodara. Batters Jemimah Rodrigues (up two places to 26th), Richa Ghosh (up four places to 48th), and Harleen Deol (up six places to 58th) have also climbed the ladder following strong performances.

Meanwhile, in the T20I rankings, Smriti Mandhana is closing in on the top spot. Her stellar half-centuries in all three T20Is against the West Indies have elevated her to second position with a career-best 753 rating points, just four points shy of Australia’s Beth Mooney, who retains the top spot. Indian players Jemimah Rodrigues (up one place to 14th) and Richa Ghosh (up five places to 23rd) continue to make upward progress. In the bowling rankings, spinners Radha Yadav (up three places to 16th) and Shreyanka Patil (up one place to 20th) have also moved up.

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland has been a standout performer in the ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand, achieving career-best positions in all three lists. Sutherland’s unbeaten 105 and a haul of three for 39 in the series helped her rise to 18th in the batting rankings, 17th in bowling, and seventh among all-rounders.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Kim Garth, New Zealand’s Maddy Green, and leg-spinners Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) and Alana King (Australia) are other prominent gainers in the latest rankings update.

As the competition heats up, players from India and across the globe continue to leave their mark on the international stage.