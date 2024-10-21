When you're 350 behind, can't think too much, says Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru: New Zealand claimed an eight-wicket victory over India in the first Test of the series, with a key partnership between Rachin Ravindra (39*) and Will Young (45*) guiding them to success. Chasing a modest target of 107, New Zealand suffered an early blow with the loss of skipper Tom Latham for a duck. However, Young and Devon Conway (17) steadied the innings before Ravindra sealed the win.

Earlier, India fought back with Sarfaraz Khan’s impressive 150 and Rishabh Pant’s 99, setting a target of 107 for New Zealand to win. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for India, but New Zealand's victory marked their first Test win in India since 1988.

Speaking about the loss, India captain Rohit Sharma said it was a good effort with the bat in the second innings. “We knew what lay ahead—get as many runs as possible. A couple of guys stood out; it was great to watch. When you're 350 behind, you can't think too much. You just have to try to bat well and see where the game goes. It was exciting to watch the partnerships that brought us back into the game.”

He added, “We could've easily been bowled out for under 350, so it's something we're proud of. Everyone's on the edge of their seat when Pant and Sarfaraz bat. Pant played a mature innings, and he's done it for a while now, taking his shots too. Sarfaraz was clear and composed, even in just his third or fourth Test."

Talking about the first-innings collapse (46 all out), Sharma said, “We knew it would be a challenge with the overcast conditions and tricky pitch. We didn’t expect to be 46 all out, but credit to New Zealand. It set us back, and games like this will happen. We need to take the positives forward. We've been in this situation before, conceding losses at home. These things happen. There are two Tests to go, and we know what it takes. We’ll give it our all in the next two matches."