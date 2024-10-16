A letter to Neetu David, from Diana Edulji

Dear Neetu,

It is an honour and a privilege to welcome you into the exclusive club that is the ICC Hall of Fame. Until now, I have been the only Indian woman inducted and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of being the first to join me.

I still remember how much of an honour it was to be inducted, and I hope you feel the true weight of your achievements as you too are honoured in this way.

It seems only yesterday that I saw you bowling in the nets as a teenager. I knew then that I had to try and bring you to Railways and that you would go onto play for India. Your bowling style and rhythm, even then, was incredible to watch and greatly impressed me. It told me you were set for big things and you proved me right.

I knew then, too, that you would replace me both for Railways and India as our leading spinner. That we were both left-arm spinners meant our time playing together on the pitch was few and far between, but it was a true pleasure to watch you take on my mantle after I retired.

Making the decision to retire is never easy, but your talent was so prodigious that it came much easier to me. I could not stand in your way and block your career progression, so I knew I had to step aside.

If I continued playing, I would have potentially stopped you from playing for India so marvellously. That would have been a true shame. With no obstacles in your way, you went on to flourish representing our proud nation.

I know now what I knew then; that it was the right decision. Your induction into the ICC Hall of Fame is perhaps the biggest vindication yet alongside all the wickets you took through the years and the fabulous way you represented Indian women’s cricket.

Your record of 41 wickets in 10 Test matches, including figures of eight for 53 in just one innings, and 141 wickets in 97 ODIs underlines just how great you were.

To me, you were one of the best spinners I have ever seen. Your technique and skill that allowed you to generate such flight and dip was par excellence.

Off the pitch, you have been a firm friend throughout the years, and I am delighted to be able to welcome you into the ICC Hall of Fame. There are few higher honours in our sport, and to be the only two Indian women currently inducted is a special bond between the two of us.

I know the number of Indian women in the Hall of Fame will only increase in the coming years, but know that so many will have achieved what they did on a cricket pitch because of you.

Welcome to the club,

Your friend,

Diana