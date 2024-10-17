Delhi Capitals: Venugopal Rao joins as Director of Cricket, Hemang Badani as Head Coach

New Delhi: Ahead of this year’s IPL mega auction, JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals announced the appointment of their new coaching staff. Former India cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao have joined the franchise as Head Coach (IPL) and Director of Cricket (IPL) respectively.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman & Co-owner, Delhi Capitals said, "We are delighted to welcome Hemang and Venu to Delhi Capitals. Both have been an integral part of our team for a long time, and we're excited to have them on board in a different role. With their proven track record as coaches, we're confident that their expertise will be invaluable in helping us achieve our objectives and drive success for Delhi Capitals."

“My association with the franchise has been a long-standing one, and I am thankful for the trust our owners have placed in me by offering me this role,” said Rao. “I look forward to this new challenge ahead of a new IPL cycle”

Speaking on the occasion, Badani said, “It’s my absolute honour to be joining Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners for trusting me with the job. With the mega auction around the corner, my job, in collaboration with the rest of our coaching staff, is cut out. I can’t wait to get started.”

Welcoming the new coaching staff, DC CEO Sunil Gupta said, “Hemang and Venu have both been a part of the Capitals family, and are well-versed with our philosophy. We’re looking forward to working with them and achieving great things for Delhi Capitals.”

Venugopal Rao, who played 16 ODIs for India, was a part of the 2009 IPL winning squad with Deccan Chargers, played 3 seasons of the IPL with Delhi Daredevils (2011-13). He has also been part of Dubai Capitals family, serving as a mentor in the inaugural season and Director of Cricket in the next.

Badani, who represented India in 4 Tests and 40 ODIs, brings with him an impressive coaching profile across leagues. Between 2021-23, he worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL as a fielding coach and a batting coach in successive seasons. He also coached the Jaffna Kings franchise to two consecutive Lankan Premier League titles. Badani also worked as a batting coach with the title wining Sunrisers Eastern Cape side in the inaugural edition of the SA20. The 47-year- old was also Head Coach of the Dubai Capitals side that reached this year’s ILT20 final.