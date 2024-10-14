ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Australia qualify for semi-finals, India chances hanging in balance

Sharjah: Australia secured their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a hard-fought nine-run victory over India in Sharjah. The result leaves India’s chances hanging in the balance, as they now rely on Pakistan to defeat New Zealand to advance to the knockout stages.

Grace Harris led the charge for Australia with a crucial 40, providing a solid foundation before Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland each took two wickets to ensure Australia’s place in their ninth consecutive semi-final.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s valiant unbeaten 54 wasn’t enough for India, as their chase fell short despite moments of promise. India began brightly after Renuka Singh Thakur dismissed both Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham in the third over, putting Australia on the back foot. Mooney was caught by Radha Yadav, while Wareham was out LBW for a golden duck — though replays suggested Australia might have benefitted from a review.

Harris steadied the innings alongside stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath, pushing Australia to 65 for two at the halfway mark. But India clawed back, with Deepti Sharma dismissing Harris and Pooja Vastrakar removing Ashleigh Gardner, leaving Australia at 101 for five with five overs remaining. Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield’s late flurry took Australia to a competitive 151.

In response, India got off to a quick start with Shafali Verma’s 20, but key wickets fell, including Smriti Mandhana LBW to Molineux. By the tenth over, India was 67 for three, struggling to find momentum against Australia’s tight bowling. Despite Kaur’s efforts and a boundary-laden 16th over, the run rate climbed beyond reach. India needed 14 from the final over, but Australia’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding saw them over the line, denying India a crucial win.

Scores in brief

Australia vs India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Australia 151/8 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 40, Tahlia McGrath 32, Ellyse Perry 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 2/24, Deepti Sharma 2/28)

India 142/9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54 not out, Deepti Sharma 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/22, Sophie Molineux 2/32)

Result: Australia won by nine runs