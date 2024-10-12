Captain Suryakumar Yadav hails team's selfless spirit and flexibility in series win

Hyderabad: India secured a 3-0 T20I series win against Bangladesh with a dominant 133-run victory in the final match at Hyderabad. Sanju Samson, who scored his maiden T20I century (111 off 40 balls), was named 'Player of the Match,' while Hardik Pandya earned 'Player of the Series.' India posted a record total of 297/6, the highest by a full-member nation in T20Is. Bangladesh, chasing 298, managed 164/7.

Speaking about the win, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "I think we've achieved a lot as a team. I wanted selfless cricketers, a selfless team that enjoys each other's performances, and that camaraderie is coming through. Gauti bhai said before the series that no one is bigger than the team, whether you're on 49 or 99, you have to hit the ball out of the field. That's what Sanju did today. We need to be flexible with batting and bowling. Bowlers have to chip in, and batters need to adapt, and their performances were commendable."

Hardik Pandya, 'Player of the Series,' said, “The freedom given by the skipper and coach is fantastic for the whole group. If you enjoy the sport, you can get the maximum out of yourself. When the dressing room celebrates everyone's success, you feel motivated to do more. My body has been fantastic, and God has always been kind to help me out. The process continues, nothing changes—good days or bad. Shots like my cover drive in the last over don't come often, but when they do, they boost confidence."

Sanju Samson, 'Player of the Match' for his 111, said, "The energy in the dressing room and the happiness from the boys mean a lot to me. It can get frustrating knowing what you're capable of, but with experience, I've learned to handle pressure and failures because I've failed a lot. I just focused on the process, trusting that I'd perform. Playing for your country brings pressure, but I kept it simple, taking it ball by ball. The leadership backs me not just in words but in actions as well. After getting two ducks last series, I went back to Kerala wondering what would happen, but now I'm here. My mentor told me, 'You have to hit five sixes in an over,' and I was chasing that, and it happened today."