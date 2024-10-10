India take unassailable 2-0 lead in series with 86-run win over Bangladesh

New Delhi: India secured an 86-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 222, Bangladesh struggled as Indian bowlers dominated, restricting them to 135/9 in 20 overs. Nitish Reddy and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed two wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Mayank Yadav took one apiece.

Earlier, despite a slow start after being asked to bat first, India posted a formidable 221/9, thanks to explosive innings from Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh that powered the team's total.

Speaking about the match, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was Player of the Match, said, “It feels great representing India and showing promise. I'm grateful. Credit to the captain and coach—they gave me the licence. I took my time, and when the no-ball came, I thought this was my moment; everything clicked for me. I want to keep showing promise and repeat good performances."

Commenting on the outcome, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, “I wanted that situation (41 for 3) and the middle order to bat through it to see how they handle it. The message has been loud and clear—do what you do in the nets and for franchises. I wanted to see what different bowlers could do, especially in games where we're defending 170-175. So, we used many bowlers without Hardik. It was Nitish's day, so I wanted to give him a chance.”

Rinku Singh, who played a stellar innings, said, “I tell myself, when the situation is tough—like when I come in at 20 for 3—I need to be calm and play straight. It's natural for me. I've talked to MS Dhoni, too, which has helped. I try to bat through to the end. I wanted to form a partnership with Nitish, as the wicket was slow and a bit sticky. Mahmudullah's no-ball shifted the momentum, and Nitish took off after that.”