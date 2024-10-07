India clinch dominant seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in first T20I

Gwalior: India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, on Sunday. After bowling out Bangladesh for 127, India chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) set the tone by removing both Bangladesh openers early, while Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21), and Washington Sundar (1/12) kept Bangladesh in check during the middle overs.

In response, Hardik Pandya led India's charge with an unbeaten 39 off 16 balls, while Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav contributed 29 runs each. Pandya also claimed a wicket to cap off a dominant all-round performance by India.

Reflecting on the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We just tried to back our skills, and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk. The way the guys showed their character on the field, playing on a new ground for the first time, and the way we batted, showcased our character."

Speaking about the debutants, the skipper added, "I'm very excited and looking forward to seeing them in the next games. It's a good headache to have when you're on the field with extra bowling options. You always learn something new in every game. There are a few areas to improve, and we'll sit down and talk about them before the next game."

Man-of-the-Match Arshdeep Singh said, "There was some breeze from the side I was bowling, so I used that. I didn't get the wickets the way I wanted, but that's okay. It's about minor changes in the run-up and the wrist, just exploring how I can improve and trying out new things. The experience is there, and the more you play, the better you get. I was really excited about how everyone bowled, especially Mayank. Even my regular deliveries felt like slower balls compared to his pace. In this format, the best thing you can do is adapt to different pitches and conditions."