Chamari Athapaththu: This World Cup is crucial for us to make our mark on the global stage

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a platform to showcase the women’s game to the world and show the distance it has come from small beginnings.

For Sri Lanka and our team, it is a huge platform. We have taken part in many World Cups in the past and each one is a golden opportunity for us.

During the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa last year, we showed signs of being a big tournament team and it was a good outing for us, but unfortunately, we were not able to finish the game off in some close contests, such as when we lost to South Africa by three runs.

We showed glimpses of what we were capable of. It was a good learning experience for all our players.

This time, we arrive in a different zone. Having beaten several top teams during the last 15-month period and winning the T20 Asia Cup, our team has come a long way in T20 cricket.

The upcoming World Cup is going to be crucial for us to make our mark on the world stage.

The Asia Cup was the best achievement within women’s cricket for Sri Lanka so far. We remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Bangladesh in the first round, Pakistan in the semis and India in the final. All the games were closer and more competitive, making it harder for us to achieve our final goal, which we ultimately did.

Apart from the games, our players were delighted by the crowd support. Most of the games that we played were full house, especially the semis and the final. This was a new situation in Sri Lanka for the women's game. It was not only good for Sri Lanka but for women’s cricket across the world, as it sends a message to the world about women’s cricket and also the power of empowering women.

This time, I am sure we will get plenty of support in the UAE as there are a lot of Sri Lankans out there. The two venues hosting matches are good cricketing venues and we are extremely happy to play in that environment.

Our squad for this competition is oozing with talent and contains a good combination of experience and youth.

We have Harshitha (Samarawickrama), Vishmi (Gunaratne), and Kavisha (Dilhari), the youngsters, who can win games for us, while on the experienced side we have players like Nilakshi (de Silva) and (Anuksha) Sanjeewani, while on the bowling side we have Inoshi (Priyadharshani), who is making waves in the rankings along with a few others. It’s a good mix, and the team is well bonded.

We know we cannot take any teams for granted in T20 cricket. A few quick wickets, dot balls or big shots can instantly change the complexion of a game. Teams like India, Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa has proven their mettle in tournaments such as this over many years, so we are aware of the challenges ahead.

By Chamari Athapaththu (As part of ICC captains’ columns)