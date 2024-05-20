IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad triumph over Punjab Kings in high-scoring thriller to secure second spot

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) successfully chased a target of 215, defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets with five balls remaining at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Despite losing Travis Head on the first ball, SRH recovered with a fifty from Abhishek Sharma and rapid contributions from Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy, ensuring they reached the target comfortably. This victory propelled them to the second spot in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, “We've had a lot of fun and played some really great cricket. It's satisfying and exciting to be in the latter stages. A few of these guys haven't played in finals before - I haven't played in finals before. We still don't know who we are playing, but we are excited.

Abhishek Sharma, who was Player of the Match for his 66 from 28 deliveries, said, "It's just a matter of time for any batsman, when they realize it's their time. My days are going well, and I thought I should utilize it for my team. The hard work I put in before this season is helping me now. I was talking to Nitish about Harshal. The more I was waiting for him, the easier it was getting for me because I've seen him take lots of wickets in the middle overs."