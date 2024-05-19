RCB clinch final IPL 2024 playoff spot with thrilling 27-run victory over CSK

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the final IPL 2024 playoff spot with a thrilling 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. CSK, chasing 219, needed at least 200 to claim fourth place but fell short at 191/7, thanks to Yash Dayal's final over heroics.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who was also the Player of the Match for his 54, said, "What a night! Such a great atmosphere. It was just a pleasure to finish the season in front of the home fans. There was a lot of rain falling on the pitch, and you don't want that moisture. It felt like a day-five Test match in Ranchi! The contributions from many batters at good strike rates make me really proud. We were defending 175, not 201 or 218! We tried to get the ball changed tonight. I dedicate the Man of the Match award to Yash Dayal! I told him that pace off on this wicket is the best option. It's crazy; even when we weren't winning, we had the fans here. It was set up perfectly - CSK vs RCB! Incredible. Thank you, everyone, for your support. It's really important that you enjoy this. Your first goal in the IPL is to try and get into the knockouts."

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "It was a good wicket. For spinners, it was turning and gripping a little bit. I'm pretty happy with what the target was. To sum up the season, I'm pretty happy with winning seven games out of 14. Injuries and not having Conway made a lot of difference. We faced challenges right from the first game. Pathirana got injured, and we missed Fizz as well. When you have injuries, it is difficult to balance the squad. We couldn't get over the line, but these things can happen. For me, personal milestones don't matter a lot. After all, the ultimate prize is to win. We couldn't get it, so personally, I'm slightly disappointed as well."