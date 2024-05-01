India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced, Rohit to lead

Mumbai: The Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday picked India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will serve as the vice-captain of the team, which will be led by veteran Rohit Sharma.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the seasoned spinner often overlooked by selectors, has secured a spot in the squad. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will handle wicketkeeping duties, while KL Rahul has missed the cut Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel have also made the cut. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are also part of the team.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed are among the reserves.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan