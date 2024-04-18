Delhi Capitals' pacer Mukesh Kumar and bowling coach James Hopes reflect on team's "good night" in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A cohesive and collective bowling effort led the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals to register a stunning six-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants in their seventh match of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar bagged three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs scalped two wickets apiece to bowl out the home side for just 89 in 17.3 overs. Delhi Capitals then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, with contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk (20 off 10 balls), Abishek Porel (15 off 7 balls), Shai Hope (19 off 10 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (16 not out off 11 balls).

Reflecting on the performance, Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach James Hopes said, "I think tonight was one of those nights, boys started well with the ball and then everything went our way. It was good to finish the game like we did with the bat as well."

He further added, "It's been a good night. But we've got a pretty quick turnaround to our next game. So, the boys will enjoy this tonight and then start getting ready to get back home to Delhi finally."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' pacer Mukesh Kumar, who returned with the figures of 3/14 in 2.3 overs said, "We came well prepared for this match, and this win is very important for us going forward into the tournament. I think the early breakthroughs were important as it gave us the momentum."

"I enjoy bowling in the last four overs, and I knew I was going to bowl the last two, so came with the plans," he added.

This was Delhi Capitals' third win of the season. They have moved up to the sixth position in the points table with six points in seven matches.

When asked about the way ahead in the second half of the campaign, Hopes said, "We're halfway through now and we knew where a win tonight was going to put us on the table."

"We have already started preparing for the next game against SRH. So we were hopeful, if we have a good week and a half, we are going to be right around that top four," he signed off.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.