It was a surreal moment, says Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk following his memorable IPL debut

Lucknow: The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals bounced back in style as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their sixth match of the IPL 2024 on Friday at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Returning to the side from a niggle, Kuldeep Yadav registered brilliant figures of 3/20 to help Delhi Capitals restrict the hosts to 167/7 in 20 overs and then the debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk stole the show with a remarkable knock of 55 off 35 balls as the visitors chased down their target in 18.1 overs.

Jake, who struck five sixes and two fours during his innings, said, "It's an amazing feeling being able to contribute to Delhi Capitals' win and hopefully we keep this going. The atmosphere out here is unbelievable, stadiums are massive, so many people and always loud. It's a lot different to back home."

"It was a surreal moment, obviously it hadn't sunk in yet playing in the IPL. It's just an amazing team and organisation to be part of," an elated Jake added while talking about his memorable debut.

Speaking about his approach before coming to the bat, the 22-year-old Aussie said, "It's just the same thing I've been doing in every other game for the last eight months - watch the ball, react to it and play to your instinct."

"My instincts are aggressive, but before I went out to bat, Ricky said just focus on the timing, middle the ball, don't try to hit it too hard. That sort of helped me ease my nerves, went out there and had a great innings, and hopefully continue doing it," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match of IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.