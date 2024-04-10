Virat Kohli is the Modern Great of Cricket, says Paras Mhambrey

Mumbai: Paras Mhambrey, India’s bowling coach lauded the efforts put in by Virat Kohli and hailed him as a GOAT in modern Indian sport. Speaking at the launch of the book titled “G.O.A.T.S Must Be Crazy” authored by management professional Vishnu Govind, Paras Mhambrey, said, “ When I think about the Modern Great of Cricket, the name that comes to my mind is Virat Kohli. The never ending passion and thought process is what makes him the part of the G.O.A.T.S.”

He added, “To be able to see the work put in by Virat day in and day out is an eye opener. You see youngsters talking to him and trying to learn from him. It gives everyone a fantastic insight into how he prepares. Chasing in a shorter format was always considered difficult but if you look at recent times, we have one of the best teams chasing and the credit goes to Virat. He is the prime reason why India has chased massive scores.”

At the book launch, Paras shared his views about the stellar bowling spree of Shami. He added that, “Shami understands his game very much and his ability to read the situation is plausible. He knows his game in and out. He knows what is expected out of him. He knows what works for him which is so important to succeed in life.”

Virat and Shami played a very important role in the Indian team’s performances during the recent ODI World Cup. Speaking on their role, Paras said, “They understand their role very well. They understand their skills and how to use the skill. A very different approach mentally that both of them take but you get good results”.

The book by Govind is the third in a knowledge series of books being published by the International Institute of Sports and Management (IISM) founded by Nilesh Kulkarni, former Indian spinner. The book launch also saw the presence of Nilesh kulkarni, International Cricketer; Kamlesh Mehta, Former Table Tennis Player and Ayaz Memon, Sports Writer.