Australia vs Pakistan: Marsh and I aimed to bat until 35 overs, says David Warner

Bangalore: Australia secured their second consecutive victory, defeating Pakistan by a margin of 62 runs to regain momentum in their campaign. The trio of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Adam Zampa shone brightly in the match held in Bangalore, while Pakistan's batting lineup struggled in their pursuit of the daunting target of 368 runs.

David Warner, who was Player of the Match, said once he and Mitchell Marsh got the pace of the wicket, they tried to set it up for the incoming batters.

“Executing and showcasing my skills was gratifying. Had a good hit yesterday. It is beneficial when you hit the ball from the middle, especially when playing on this ground. Marsh and I aimed to bat until 35, and we were optimistic about making big strides in the latter half. However, we need to focus on finishing strongly,” said Warner, emphasizing the importance of every run.

“Running fast between the wickets is ingrained in my DNA. Stoinis resorted to aggressive bowling, and Cummins also utilized the pitch effectively to dismiss the well-set Shakeel, breaking the budding 57-run partnership. Pakistan's collapse of the last five wickets for 36 runs is a concerning trend in a tournament where NRR can play a crucial role. However, it is their bowling performance that might be more damaging,” he added.

Australia captain Pat Cummins lauded the victory as a great achievement. “That was excellent. Playing here was quite challenging, but it feels good to secure a win. A solid start from the openers set the tone, and we aim to continue playing aggressively like that. Sustaining partnerships is key in ODIs. One breakthrough can make it tough for the next batsman. The prolonged innings by our openers was commendable. Zampa has been exceptional, showcasing his skills as a wicket-taker. Dismissing Babar and Iftikhar was crucial. With two wins behind us, we now have a three or four-day break before the next game. We can take a couple of days off and then get back to work. We have set a high standard in the last two games, and we must maintain that momentum,” he concluded.