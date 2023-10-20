Sorry for stealing Player of the Match award from Jaddu: Virat Kohli

Pune: India have been dominating their games in this year's World Cup and have strengthened its position as a favorite. In their match against Bangladesh, India secured its fourth consecutive victory in Pune. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 103, Shubman Gill's fifty, and Rohit Sharma's brilliant performance led India to chase down a 257-run target in just 41.3 overs.

Virat Kohli, who was the Player of the Match, said that he wanted to make a big contribution and was happy to do the same. “Sorry for stealing the Player of the Match award from Jaddu. I wanted to make a big contribution. I have made fifties in World Cups, wanted to finish it off this time,” said Kohli, adding that it was a dream start for India while chasing.

“I was telling Shubman that even if you dream about this situation (getting those free hits), you go back to sleep. It was a dream start. It just calms you down. The pitch was good, allowing me to play my game, hit the gaps, and find the boundaries whenever I could. There was a great atmosphere in the dressing room. The spirit is there for everyone to see. You need to create some momentum in the changing room to come out and play like this. It's a special feeling to play in front of such crowds,” said Kohli.

Terming it a good win, India captain Rohit Sharma said, “This was something that we were looking forward to. We did not start well, but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well. The last three games we have played, our fielding has been superb. We continued that today. It is something that is in your control. You try and put in as much effort as you can. The bowlers were smart enough to understand what sort of lines and lengths were needed.”

“Jadeja was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred (by Virat) is a hundred, you cannot beat that,” he said, adding that Hardik Pandya has pulled up a bit sore and there was no major damage.

“That is good for us. But obviously, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day, and we will do whatever is required,” he said.