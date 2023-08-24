Mohammed Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win in US Masters T10 League

Lauderhill, Florida: Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressive figures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday. The Chargers restricted the Unity side to 75/8 after putting up 109/7 in their allotted 10 overs.

The Morrisville Unity found it difficult to string partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shehan Jayasuriya struck two boundaries and two sixes, but fell to Fidel Edwards in the fifth over. Corey Anderson played an unbeaten innings of 16 runs off 17 balls, however, he didn't find much support from the other end.

Earlier in the day, the Morrisville Unity won the toss and put the Texas Chargers into bat. Former Indian pacer Sreesanth got the Unity off to a fantastic start after dismissing Hafeez and Mukhtar Ahmed in the second over. Thereafter, Dane Piedt also joined the party, dismissing Thisara Perera and Texas Chargers skipper Ben Dunk in the fifth over. The Chargers were reeling at 48/4.

Thereafter, Darren Stevens came to the rescue for the Texas Chargers as he struck 4 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 36 runs from 18 balls. But following his departure in the ninth over, Navin Stewart conceded just 5 runs in the last over to restrict the Chargers to 109/7.

Brief Scores: Texas Chargers 109/7 (Darren Stevens 36, Ben Dunk 15, Sreesanth 4/12) beat Morrisville Unity 75/8 (Shehan Jayasuriya 22, Corey Anderson 16*, Hafeez 3/10) by 34 runs.