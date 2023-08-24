Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

Bengaluru: The Mysuru Warriors beat the Mangaluru Dragons by 7 wickets with 21 balls remaining to bring up their fifth win of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, powered by FanCode. A disciplined bowling effort led by Monish Reddy (3/42) and Jagadeesha Suchith (2-24) followed by an onslaught with the bat by KS Lankesh and Karun Nair (45 off 23 balls) ensuring that the Mysuru Warriors got a crucial two points from the encounter to retain their place at second position on the points table.

After putting the Mangaluru Dragons into bat, the Mysuru Warriors drew first blood with Monish Reddy accounting for KV Siddharth off the first ball of the match. BR Sharath (11) and skipper Krishnappa Gowtham (15) struck a few boundaries before also falling within the powerplay. Gaurav Dhiman was dismissed by left-arm spinner Shreesha Achar to leave Mangaluru reeling at 46-4 by the end of the seventh over.

Rohan Patil (52) was the lone warrior while the other Mangaluru batters fell prey to the pressure created by the disciplined bowling of the Mysuru Warriors. Aneeshwar Gautam (11) and Aniruddha Joshi (13) perished without contributing much as Mangaluru were further reduced to 105-6 by the end of the 16th over. MG Naveen (11) fell to Manoj Bhandage in the 17th over while trying to accelerate in a bid to help Mangaluru reach a respectable total.

Rohan Patil went on to bring up his half century in 41 balls before he was dismissed by Monish Reddy the following delivery. Tail-enders Aditya Goyal (6*) and Sankalp Shettenavar (9*) added 16 runs in the last 10 balls to take the final score to 140-8.

During Mysuru's chase, an early setback to the Mysuru Warriors in the form of an avoidable run out of Ravikumar Samarth (6) was overcome by a flurry of boundaries from skipper Karun Nair (43) who took the attack to the opposition, launching the team to 38-1 in four overs. Opener Bharat Dhuri (10) was dismissed by Paras Arya but three fours off the blade of Nair off the bowling of his counterpart K Gowtham propelled Mysuru to 52-2 by the end of the powerplay.

Karun Nair was eventually caught behind off MG Naveen in the ninth over, bringing Shoaib Manager out to join impact player KS Lankesh, who already had his eye in having scored 16 runs from 14 balls. Lankesh struck three sixes in the 13th over bowled by Paras Arya to bring up his fifty in 33 balls. Manager played the supporting role perfectly, building an unbeaten partnership of 65 runs from 46 balls with Lankesh (68* off 45 balls), who finished the match with a boundary as the Mysuru Warriors comfortably beat the Mangaluru Dragons by 7 wickets with 3.3 overs to spare

Mysuru Warriors won by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare

Mangaluru Dragons: 140-8 in 20 overs: (Rohan Patil 52 off 42 balls, Krishnappa Gowtham 15 off 14 balls, Aniruddha Joshi 13 off 17 balls, Monish Reddy 3-42, Jagadeesha Suchith 2-24, Shreesha Achar 1-15)

Mysuru Warriors: 141-3 in 16.3 overs: (KS Lankesh 68* off 45 balls, Karun Nair 43 off 25 balls, Shoiab Manager 11* off 15 balls, MG Naveen 1-12, Paras Arya 1-35)